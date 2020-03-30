Garden Chats – Pruning Basics – Tree Fruits

Join us!

UMaine Extension presents Garden Chats: Growing Resilience from the Ground Up

April 2nd through April 23, 2020: 1-hour Zoom session every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday

Today, March 30, UMaine Extension began a Garden Chats ZOOM series. These 1-hour sessions will be held every Monday at 9:00 AM, Wednesday at 12:00 PM, and Thursday at 6:00 PM. All gardeners are invited to join members of the UMaine Extension Home Horticulture team as they offer short online lessons on featured topics followed by a facilitated discussion with fellow gardeners from around the state and beyond.

Our next Garden Chat: Thursday, April 2, 6pm: Tree Fruits

For more information and how to log in: Visit GARDEN CHATS!