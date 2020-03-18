Maine Farm and Seafood Products Directory

Available Local Food and Alternative Pick-Up Options

Last updated on: 4/6/2020 4:30 p.m.

Many farmers, fishermen, and other producers across Maine have added alternative ways for customers to obtain food and other products to accommodate for social distancing in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many thanks to Allison Lakin of East Forty Farm and Lakin’s Gorges Cheese for initiating this important resource.

Connect with producers directly using the contact information provided in the directory.*

Directory information is available in two formats: interactive map and spreadsheet.

Please see tips and additional information and resources below the map.

To use the interactive map:

Click on the map markers or on locations in the county list for directory information.

or on for directory information. Click on the arrow in the upper left corner of the map for the county list. Then click on the down arrow to expand the list.

The map is easier to navigate and search in full screen mode or in the Google Maps app. Click on the view larger map icon in the upper right corner of the map or click here to access.

Mobile phone and tablet users:

For optimal viewing of the map, open in the Google Maps app by clicking on the view larger map icon.

by clicking on the icon. Mobile phone users may need to rotate their phone in order to access the icon.

Alternatively, you may wish to view the information as a spreadsheet which is also searchable.

which is also searchable. On a mobile device, you can navigate and search the spreadsheet in the Google Sheets app.

To add or update directory information:

To have your farm added to the directory map and spreadsheet, complete the Maine Farm and Seafood Products Directory submission form .

. Please only submit the form once per address. If you have any technical issues with the form or the map, please contact Yadina Clark at yadina.clark@maine.edu or 207.342.5971.

To edit a current entry, please contact Rebecca Gray at rebecca.gray@maine.edu or 207.781.6099.

Please note that the directory will be updated as soon as possible, but it may take 1-2 business days to process your add or edit request.

In addition to this list, you might also search for local food near you at:

The following are growers alliances offering services for aggregation and distribution of farm products:

