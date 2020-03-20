Daily Maine Farmer ZOOM

Farmer to Farmer Conversations

Starting Monday, March 30th, we are changing the time of these sessions to 7 pm. for the UMaine Extension daily ZOOM meeting for farmers to share what is happening on their farm, what is working well, and what isn’t working well. It can be a chance to chat with others throughout the state, to stay connected in these difficult times.

Last week we had FSA, Maine Dept of Labor and Congresswoman Pingree’s office on the call to answer questions.

Just tune in either through your computer or by phone. No registration necessary. It will be available until April 6th.

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://maine.zoom.us/j/704929403

Or Telephone:

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Meeting ID: 704 929 403