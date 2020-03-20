Daily Maine Farmer ZOOM
Farmer to Farmer Conversations
Starting Monday, March 30th, we are changing the time of these sessions to 7 pm. for the UMaine Extension daily ZOOM meeting for farmers to share what is happening on their farm, what is working well, and what isn’t working well. It can be a chance to chat with others throughout the state, to stay connected in these difficult times.
Last week we had FSA, Maine Dept of Labor and Congresswoman Pingree’s office on the call to answer questions.
Just tune in either through your computer or by phone. No registration necessary. It will be available until April 6th.
Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://maine.zoom.us/j/704929403
Or Telephone:
US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Meeting ID: 704 929 403
Notes from Chat Box for the Daily Maine Farmer Zoom
- March 23 Daily Maine Farmer ZOOM (PDF)
- March 24 Daily Maine Farmer ZOOM (PDF)
- March 25 Daily Maine Farmer ZOOM (PDF)
- More info from Jessica Picard, Maine Department of Labor: The 2020 new employer tax rate is 1.86% plus .06% for Competitive Skills Scholarship Fund for a combined rate of 1.92% Unemployment Insurance requirements: https://www.maine.gov/unemployment/liability/ – Then click on Liability Info on voluntary coverage: https://www.maine.gov/unemployment/glossary/.
- March 27 Daily Maine Farmer ZOOM (PDF)
Monday, March 30 at 7 pm Note the change in time!
The topic – MDACF ‘Seed is Essential & Shifting Spring Sales’. Our aim is to ask what farms are forecasting with spring seedling sales and brainstorm together about market channels we can message and encourage the public to use. We will also have folks available to talk about licensing requirements for seedling sales, plant health and horticulture guidance.